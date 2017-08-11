TPM Livewire

PHOTOS: White House Undergoes ‘Long Planned’ Renovation

PIN-IT
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published August 11, 2017 2:06 pm

The Associated Press this week published a collection of images from what President Donald Trump, currently on a 17-day vacation at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, called a “long planned renovation” of the White House.

The installation of new heating and air-conditioning systems, in addition to a slew of other fixes, was originally scheduled to take place in 2014, the New York Times reported. The General Services Administration delayed delivery of a plan for the renovation until 2016, however, and former President Barack Obama decided at that point to leave the work for the next administration.

Here are a few of TPM’s favorite images from the renovation:

Protective outer door leading to the Oval Office in the White House West Wing in Washington, DC as it is undergoing renovations while United States President Donald J. Trump is vacationing in Bedminster, New Jersey. White House renovation project, Washington DC, USA – 11 Aug 2017 (Rex Features via AP Images)
The hardwood floor of the Oval Office is resurfaced as the West Wing of the White House in Washington undergoes renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Construction machinery are seen on the ground White House grounds in Washington, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. President Donald Trump and his staff temporarily moved out of the West Wing as renovations on the building got underway. Trump left Friday for what the White House has called an extended “working vacation” at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., while his staff in Washington will clear out of the West Wing and move into the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next door. Work has already begun to replace the West Wing’s 27-year-old heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Workmen prepare new carpeting for the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, as it undergoes renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Workmen carry new carpeting into the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, as it undergoes renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Workmen carry carpet into the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, during renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Cranes are positioned in front of the South Portico of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, during renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Construction crane in the Rose Garden of the White House looking towards the Oval Office in Washington, DC is undergoing renovations while United States President Donald J. Trump is vacationing in Bedminster, New Jersey. White House renovation project, Washington DC, USA – 11 Aug 2017 (Rex Features via AP Images)
Storage containers line the driveway as the West Wing of the White House in Washington goes through renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Workmen install new carpet in the West Wing of the White House in Washington,, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, as it undergoes renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Stone masons work on the steps of the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC as it is undergoing renovations while United States President Donald J. Trump is vacationing in Bedminster, New Jersey. White House renovation project, Washington DC, USA – 11 Aug 2017 (Rex Features via AP Images)
The Roosevelt Room in the White House West Wing in Washington, DC as it is undergoing renovations while United States President Donald J. Trump is vacationing in Bedminster, New Jersey. The Roosevelt Room is being used as a staging area for worker’s tools. White House renovation project, Washington DC, USA – 11 Aug 2017 (Rex Features via AP Images)
Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer shows his ID to a Uniformed Secret Service officer as he enters the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, during renovations at the White House. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

PHOTOS: White House Undergoes 'Long Planned' Renovation 27 seconds ago

The Associated Press this week published a collection of images from what President Donald...

Dem Rep: NRA And Dana Loesch ‘Quickly Becoming Domestic Security Threats’ about 2 hours ago

The National Riffle Association's response -- or lack thereof -- regarding the death of ...

Reports: Spike In Rates At Trump DC Hotel Helped Reverse Expected Losses about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C. hotel had a lower occupancy rate than the industry average...

Report: Congressional Investigators Are Keen To Talk To Trump’s Secretary about 2 hours ago

Rhona Graff, President Donald Trump’s longtime personal secretary, is now on the long list...

Gingrich Slams Trump: 'I Disagree With This Entire Strategy' about 3 hours ago

Newt Gingrich, the former House speaker and a long-time ally of President Donald Trump, defended...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.