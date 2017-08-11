PHOTOS: White House Undergoes ‘Long Planned’ Renovation

The Associated Press this week published a collection of images from what President Donald Trump, currently on a 17-day vacation at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, called a “
long planned renovation” of the White House.
The installation of new heating and air-conditioning systems, in addition to a slew of other fixes, was originally scheduled to take place in 2014,
the New York Times reported. The General Services Administration delayed delivery of a plan for the renovation until 2016, however, and former President Barack Obama decided at that point to leave the work for the next administration.
Here are a few of TPM’s favorite images from the renovation:
Protective outer door leading to the Oval Office in the White House West Wing in Washington, DC as it is undergoing renovations while United States President Donald J. Trump is vacationing in Bedminster, New Jersey. White House renovation project, Washington DC, USA – 11 Aug 2017 (Rex Features via AP Images) The hardwood floor of the Oval Office is resurfaced as the West Wing of the White House in Washington undergoes renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Construction machinery are seen on the ground White House grounds in Washington, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. President Donald Trump and his staff temporarily moved out of the West Wing as renovations on the building got underway. Trump left Friday for what the White House has called an extended “working vacation” at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., while his staff in Washington will clear out of the West Wing and move into the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next door. Work has already begun to replace the West Wing’s 27-year-old heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Workmen prepare new carpeting for the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, as it undergoes renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Workmen carry new carpeting into the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, as it undergoes renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Workmen carry carpet into the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, during renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Cranes are positioned in front of the South Portico of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, during renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Construction crane in the Rose Garden of the White House looking towards the Oval Office in Washington, DC is undergoing renovations while United States President Donald J. Trump is vacationing in Bedminster, New Jersey. White House renovation project, Washington DC, USA – 11 Aug 2017 (Rex Features via AP Images) Storage containers line the driveway as the West Wing of the White House in Washington goes through renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Workmen install new carpet in the West Wing of the White House in Washington,, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, as it undergoes renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Stone masons work on the steps of the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC as it is undergoing renovations while United States President Donald J. Trump is vacationing in Bedminster, New Jersey. White House renovation project, Washington DC, USA – 11 Aug 2017 (Rex Features via AP Images) The Roosevelt Room in the White House West Wing in Washington, DC as it is undergoing renovations while United States President Donald J. Trump is vacationing in Bedminster, New Jersey. The Roosevelt Room is being used as a staging area for worker’s tools. White House renovation project, Washington DC, USA – 11 Aug 2017 (Rex Features via AP Images) Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer shows his ID to a Uniformed Secret Service officer as he enters the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, during renovations at the White House. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)