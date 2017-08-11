PHOTOS: White House Undergoes ‘Long Planned’ Renovation

The Associated Press this week published a collection of images from what President Donald Trump, currently on a 17-day vacation at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, called a “long planned renovation” of the White House.

The installation of new heating and air-conditioning systems, in addition to a slew of other fixes, was originally scheduled to take place in 2014, the New York Times reported. The General Services Administration delayed delivery of a plan for the renovation until 2016, however, and former President Barack Obama decided at that point to leave the work for the next administration.

Here are a few of TPM’s favorite images from the renovation: