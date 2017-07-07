Pence Touches Space Hardware Labeled ‘Do Not Touch’ During NASA Trip

During the Vice President’s visit to the NASA Kennedy Space Center Thursday, where he advocated for getting “American boots” on Mars, Vice President Mike Pence was photographed touching space equipment clearly labeled “Do Not Touch.”

The photo was captured while the vice president and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) were touring the Operations and Checkout Building at the space center by Director Robert Cabana. The equipment was some type of “critical space flight hardware,” according to sign posted on the apparatus.

The internet responded accordingly.

Mike Pence, ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/Nd2xJD8nHL — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) July 7, 2017

Pence looked left. Then right. Mother wasn't anywhere around. He smiled to himself. He would touch pic.twitter.com/3WHJ3sGkvh — Jason Miller (@longwall26) July 7, 2017

Pence tours NASA

Sign:"Do not touch"

He can't stop, touches anyway

This is why Mother won't let him alone with girlspic.twitter.com/hoFwZkhgw6 — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) July 7, 2017

How it feels when Pence touches you after you've clearly asked him not to. pic.twitter.com/JANvSksRBk — Ashley Mayer (@ashleymayer) July 7, 2017

The vice president visited the space center to discuss President Donald Trump’s plans for space exploration, which he said would include a return to the moon and “American boots on the face of Mars.”

“Extending our nation’s leadership in space is one of the greatest challenges of our day. And just as we have risen to the challenges that came before, so too we will rise to meet the new challenges that lie ahead,” he said. “That’s why just last Friday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to relaunch the National Space Council and guide a new era of space leadership by the United States of America.”

h/t Mashable.