TPM Livewire

Pence Touches Space Hardware Labeled ‘Do Not Touch’ During NASA Trip

PIN-IT
United States Vice President Mike Pence gets a tour of historic mission control after welcoming in a new class of astronauts at the Johnson Space Center Wednesday, June 7, 2017 in Houston. (Michael Ciaglo/ Houston Chronicle via AP)
Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle
By Published July 7, 2017 12:26 pm

During the Vice President’s visit to the NASA Kennedy Space Center Thursday, where he advocated for getting “American boots” on Mars, Vice President Mike Pence was photographed touching space equipment clearly labeled “Do Not Touch.”

The photo was captured while the vice president and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) were touring the Operations and Checkout Building at the space center by Director Robert Cabana. The equipment was some type of “critical space flight hardware,” according to sign posted on the apparatus.

The internet responded accordingly.

The vice president visited the space center to discuss President Donald Trump’s plans for space exploration, which he said would include a return to the moon and “American boots on the face of Mars.”

“Extending our nation’s leadership in space is one of the greatest challenges of our day. And just as we have risen to the challenges that came before, so too we will rise to meet the new challenges that lie ahead,” he said. “That’s why just last Friday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to relaunch the National Space Council and guide a new era of space leadership by the United States of America.”

h/t Mashable.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Pence Touches Space Hardware Labeled ‘Do Not Touch’ During NASA Trip 23 seconds ago

During the Vice President’s visit to the NASA Kennedy Space Center Thursday, where he...

Podesta Hits Back At 'Whack Job' Trump Over Server Tweet: 'Get A Grip Man' 50 minutes ago

After President Donald Trump claimed Friday morning that John Podesta "refused" to give federal...

Trump To Putin During First Meeting: It's An 'Honor To Be With You' about 2 hours ago

Speaking to the press amid their first in-person meeting Friday, President Donald Trump said the...

Connecticut Man Vandalized Playground With 'Kill Trump' To Frame The Left about 2 hours ago

A West Hartford, Connecticut man admitted last month that he only scribbled seemingly anti-Trump,...

Fox Business' Charles Payne Suspended After Harassment Allegations, Probe about 3 hours ago

Fox Business Network’s Charles Payne was suspended Thursday while the network’s parent company, 21st...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.