Paul Ryan Isn’t Taking Trump’s Latest Twitter Broadside Personally

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Thursday downplayed President Donald Trump’s Thursday morning tweets attacking congressional leaders on pending legislation to raise the debt limit.

“I don’t really take it as going after me,” Ryan said on CNBC when asked about Trump’s tweets.

The President on Thursday morning criticized Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for not tying legislation to raise the debt limit to a Veterans Affairs bill, claiming that Congress is now in a “mess.” He also went after McConnell in a separate tweet, undermining the White House’s attempts to quell reports of a Trump-McConnell feud.

Ryan told CNBC that while leaders considered tying the VA bill to the debt limit, the timing didn’t work out. He added that he’s not concerned about Congress’ ability to pass a bill raising the debt ceiling.

“I’m really not that worried about this. We have plenty of options ahead of us,” he said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) also seemed unconcerned about Trump’s attacks on GOP leaders, arguing that it’s typical for presidents to use their “bully pulpit” to pressure Congress.