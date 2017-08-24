TPM Livewire

Paul Ryan Isn’t Taking Trump’s Latest Twitter Broadside Personally

PIN-IT
UNITED STATES - APRIL 26: Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., conducts a news conference after a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the Capitol on April 26, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQPHO
By Published August 24, 2017 2:40 pm

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Thursday downplayed President Donald Trump’s Thursday morning tweets attacking congressional leaders on pending legislation to raise the debt limit.

“I don’t really take it as going after me,” Ryan said on CNBC when asked about Trump’s tweets.

The President on Thursday morning criticized Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for not tying legislation to raise the debt limit to a Veterans Affairs bill, claiming that Congress is now in a “mess.” He also went after McConnell in a separate tweet, undermining the White House’s attempts to quell reports of a Trump-McConnell feud.

Ryan told CNBC that while leaders considered tying the VA bill to the debt limit, the timing didn’t work out. He added that he’s not concerned about Congress’ ability to pass a bill raising the debt ceiling.

“I’m really not that worried about this. We have plenty of options ahead of us,” he said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) also seemed unconcerned about Trump’s attacks on GOP leaders, arguing that it’s typical for presidents to use their “bully pulpit” to pressure Congress.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Paul Ryan Isn't Taking Trump's Latest Twitter Broadside Personally 8 seconds ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Thursday downplayed President Donald Trump's Thursday morning tweets...

WATCH LIVE: First WH Press Briefing Since Trump's Vacation At 2:30 PM 18 minutes ago

The White House is scheduled to hold its first press briefing since President Donald...

Kelly To Vet Every News Article And Policy Paper Flying Across Trump's Desk 46 minutes ago

While retired Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly hasn’t been able to stop President Trump from...

Police Report 'Active Shooter' Situation In Downtown Charleston, SC about 1 hours ago

Local police on Thursday announced an "active shooter" situation in downtown Charleston, South Carolina....

Flake Says Trump Is 'Inviting' A 2020 Primary Challenger about 2 hours ago

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) on Wednesday said President Donald Trump is "inviting" a Republican...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.