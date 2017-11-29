TPM Livewire

NYT Editorial Board Uses Twitter To Urge Readers To Call Senators About Tax Bill

By Published November 29, 2017 12:41 pm

The New York Times’ editorial board on Wednesday used the paper’s opinion Twitter account to urge readers to contact key senators about the Republican tax bill that has cleared the Senate Budget Committee.

“The NYT Editorial Board is temporarily taking over this acct. to urge the Senate to reject a tax bill that hurts the middle class and the nation’s fiscal health,” the account’s bio read on Wednesday morning.

The editorial board tweeted a link to its criticism of the legislation, with the headline “Senate Considers Making a Terrible Tax Bill Even Worse.”

“Even by the collapsing standards of Congress this is astounding,” the board wrote. “This is really about stuffing the pockets of people like Mr. Trump.”

The board said the legislation would raise the tax and insurance premiums of “millions of poor and middle-class families.”

“The majority leader, Mitch McConnell, is trying to rush the bill to a vote by the end of the week. This self-imposed deadline is intended to give lawmakers and the public as little time as possible to analyze and understand the bill,” the board wrote.

The editorial board said the tax bill was “cooked up behind closed doors by Republicans without Democratic input.”

“Republican senators have a choice. They can follow the will of their donors and vote to take money from the middle class and give it to the wealthiest people in the world,” they wrote. “Or they can vote no, to protect the public and the financial health of the government. There’s no compromise on that.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
NYT Editorial Board Uses Twitter To Urge Readers To Call Senators About Tax Bill

