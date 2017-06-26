Bipartisan Governors Group Urges More Time For O’Care Repeal Debate

The bipartisan National Governors Association urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Monday to allow them more time to review Senate Republicans’ bill to repeal Obamacare and introduce deep cuts to Medicaid.

Senate leadership is reportedly planning a vote on the measure as early as Thursday, after weeks of writing the bill in secret and releasing it publicly for the first time late last week.

“It is critical that any changes to Medicaid and the private health insurance market reflect states’ experience as major health care purchasers, regulators, and administrators who will be responsible for carrying out new reforms,” NGA Chair Terry McAuliffe (D), of Virginia, and Vice Chair Charlie Baker (R), of Massachusetts, wrote.

“On behalf of the National Governor’s Association, we urge you to give states sufficient time to review the legislation before proceeding, so that the full impact of the legislation may be understood and explained to the American people,” the letter concluded.

Read the NGA’s appeal to McConnell below, via NBC’s Bradd Jaffy: