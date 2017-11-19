TPM Livewire

Mulvaney: Moore Accusations ‘Credible’ But ‘I Don’t Know Who To Believe’

Budget Director Mick Mulvaney speaks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Washington. Mulvaney discussed the border wall. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
Published November 19, 2017 10:13 am

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney on Sunday said he finds allegations of sexual misconduct that multiple women have made against Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore “credible,” but is not sure “who to believe.”

“Would you believe that the women who’ve come out against Roy Moore are credible?” Andrea Mitchell asked Mulvaney on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

“I believe they’re credible. I don’t know who to believe,” Mulvaney replied.

Pressed on that apparent contradiction, he claimed Mitchell has “arrived at a certain conclusion because of a certain political persuasion.”

“I run the Office of Management and Budget in Washington, D.C. You work for NBC News in Washington, D.C.,” he said. “My guess is we’ve not spent that much time looking at the specifics of these allegations.”

“I have no political ax to grind here other than to ask you whether you believe they are credible,” Mitchell replied.

“I believe that the folks who vote in the Alabama election are going to ultimately decide that,” Mulvaney said, returning to the White House line. “And that’s the right folks to make those decisions.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
