Moore’s Campaign Manager Is Running Against Incumbent Rep In GOP Primary

In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, photo, Rich Hobson, left, speaks to the crowd at a U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore rally in Fairhope, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/AP
By Published January 3, 2018 1:49 pm

Rich Hobson, who managed embattled Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore’s campaign, is planning to announce a congressional bid of his own.

With intentions of running against Rep. Martha Roby (R-AL) in the state’s Republican primary, Hobson confirmed to CNN on Wednesday that he’s diving into the race to do what’s best for “Alabama and the USA,” not because he has beef with Roby.

The Republican incumbent did not defend Moore when multiple women came forward alleging the former state Chief Justice pursued relationships or made inappropriate sexual advances toward them when they were teens and he was in his 30s, CNN reported. Roby has also publicly said she did not vote for President Trump and criticized him when the “Access Hollywood” tape came out in the 11th-hour of the 2016 election.

Hobson said he decided a year ago that he was going to run against Roby, who fully intends on running for reelection, her chief of staff told CNN.

Moore suffered a shocking defeat in Alabama last month when Democratic candidate Doug Jones won the special election to claim Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ seat in the Senate.

Hobson did not immediately return TPM’s requests for comment.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
