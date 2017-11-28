TPM Livewire

Moore: Allegations Are ‘Dirty Politics,’ Sign Of The ‘Immorality Of Our Time’

PIN-IT
Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a campaign rally, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, in Henagar, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/AP
By Published November 28, 2017 8:02 am

Speaking to a crowd of supporters in Henagar, Alabama Monday night, Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore said the allegations of sexual misconduct against him hurt him personally because they’re just “dirty politics” and a “sign of the immorality of our time.”

“I know the seriousness of charges like this and they should be serious if it happens. If a young lady is abused, and I’ve represented many victims in cases such as this, I have not seen one who wants her picture posted on national TV, especially in a political advertisement,” he said. “The truth is, this is not really odd at all, this is simply dirty politics and it’s a sign of the immorality of our time.”

Moore has been accused by multiple women of either pursing relationships or making inappropriate sexual advances toward them when they were teenagers and Moore was in his 30s. One woman alleges she was just 14 when the alleged misconduct occurred.

Moore has flatly denied all of the allegations, reiterating Monday night that he doesn’t know any of the women who have come forward.

“Now just two weeks remaining (until the election), pictures of young children, whose names are not mentioned that I do not know, appear conveniently on the oppositions ads,” he said, referencing his opponent Democrat Doug Jones. “These allegations are completely false, they’re malicious, specifically I do not know any of these women nor have I ever engaged in sexual misconduct with anyone.”

Moore said that he is a “fighter” and he plans to “take off the gloves” in the last few days leading up to the election in December, saying “it’s a little odd” that in his 40 years of public service in Alabama, “never once has this been alleged.”

“I’m a fighter. I don’t hesitate to say that. I’ve been that way my whole life. My opponent will allow our Constitution to be totally undermined and disregarded. And I oppose that,” he said.

Watch part of the speech below:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Moore: Allegations Are ‘Dirty Politics,’ Sign Of The ‘Immorality Of Our Time’ 6 seconds ago

Speaking to a crowd of supporters in Henagar, Alabama Monday night, Republican Senate candidate...

Another Former Staffer Accuses Conyers Of Sexual Misconduct 32 minutes ago

Another former staffer to Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) this week accused the powerful Democratic...

Woman Offering Dubious Claims About Moore Appears Linked To James O'Keefe about 14 hours ago

A woman who approached the Washington Post with unsubstantiated and dubious allegations of sexual...

White House: 'Ridiculous' To Call Trump's 'Pocahontas' Attack A Racial Slur about 16 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday defended President Donald Trump's use...

White House: Trump 'Hasn't Changed' Position On 'Access Hollywood' Tape about 16 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday said President Donald Trump has...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.