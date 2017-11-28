Moore: Allegations Are ‘Dirty Politics,’ Sign Of The ‘Immorality Of Our Time’

Speaking to a crowd of supporters in Henagar, Alabama Monday night, Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore said the allegations of sexual misconduct against him hurt him personally because they’re just “dirty politics” and a “sign of the immorality of our time.”

“I know the seriousness of charges like this and they should be serious if it happens. If a young lady is abused, and I’ve represented many victims in cases such as this, I have not seen one who wants her picture posted on national TV, especially in a political advertisement,” he said. “The truth is, this is not really odd at all, this is simply dirty politics and it’s a sign of the immorality of our time.”

Moore has been accused by multiple women of either pursing relationships or making inappropriate sexual advances toward them when they were teenagers and Moore was in his 30s. One woman alleges she was just 14 when the alleged misconduct occurred.

Moore has flatly denied all of the allegations, reiterating Monday night that he doesn’t know any of the women who have come forward.

“Now just two weeks remaining (until the election), pictures of young children, whose names are not mentioned that I do not know, appear conveniently on the oppositions ads,” he said, referencing his opponent Democrat Doug Jones. “These allegations are completely false, they’re malicious, specifically I do not know any of these women nor have I ever engaged in sexual misconduct with anyone.”

Moore said that he is a “fighter” and he plans to “take off the gloves” in the last few days leading up to the election in December, saying “it’s a little odd” that in his 40 years of public service in Alabama, “never once has this been alleged.”

“I’m a fighter. I don’t hesitate to say that. I’ve been that way my whole life. My opponent will allow our Constitution to be totally undermined and disregarded. And I oppose that,” he said.

