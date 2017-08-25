Mnuchin Wants ‘Clean’ Bill To Raise Debt Ceiling

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Friday declared that he wanted to see Congress pass a “clean” bill raising the debt ceiling when lawmakers return in September.

Congressional leadership on both sides of the aisle had assured him the debt limit would be raised in September, Mnuchin told reporters at a White House press briefing.

President Donald Trump had complained Thursday morning on Twitter that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) had rejected his pitch to attach the debt ceiling effort to a bill he signed Wednesday that expedited veterans’ claims appeals within the department.

“What the President said was that his strong preference had been that when they passed the VA bill before they left, that they attached the debt ceiling to that so that we wouldn’t be dealing with this in September,” Mnuchin said.

“And what I have said before, my strong preference is that we have a clean debt ceiling but the most important issue is the debt ceiling will be raised in September,” he continued. “I have had discussions with the leaders in both parties in the House and Senate and we are all on the same page. The government intends to pay its debts and the debt ceiling will be raised.”

Democrats have said they would support a “clean” debt ceiling raise as well. In recent months, that’s meant a bill without accompanying tax cuts for the rich.

Some conservative Republicans have argued for cuts in federal spending to accompany a debt ceiling hike. But McConnell and Ryan have said they’re certain the effort won’t run into much turbulence.