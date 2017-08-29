TPM Livewire

Pence To Visit Texas Amid Devastating Flooding After Hurricane Harvey

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a rally to gather support for the Republican plan for the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act at the Trans Parts and Distribution Center, Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
By Published August 29, 2017 11:04 am

Vice President Mike Pence said he is headed to flood-ravaged Texas this week.

Pence announced the planned trip Tuesday in an interview with Corpus Christi, Texas radio station KKTX.

“My wife and I will be in southeast Texas later this week, and we’re going to continue to provide all of the resources necessary to advance the efforts to rescue people that are enduring this storm,” Pence said. “And also we’ll be with you through the long, long recovery that awaits Texas.”

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were traveling to Texas on Tuesday to receive an update on the disaster response to Hurricane Harvey, which has dumped rain on Houston and the surrounding area. Some parts of Texas could see up to 50 inches of rain.

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

David Taintor
David Taintor is a news editor at Talking Points Memo. Previously, he worked at NBC News and Adweek. He's a native of Minnesota. Reach him at taintor@talkingpointsmemo.com.
