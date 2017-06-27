TPM Livewire

McConnell: It’ll Take GOP ‘A Little Bit Longer’ To Pass Obamacare Repeal

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., right, tells reporters he is delaying a vote on the Republican health care bill while the GOP leadership works toward getting enough votes, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. In a bruising setback, Senate Republican leaders are delaying a vote on their prized health care bill until after the July 4 recess, forced to retreat by a GOP rebellion that left them lacking enough votes to even begin debating the legislation, two sources said Tuesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published June 27, 2017 5:57 pm

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday said it will take Republicans “a little bit longer” to get their Obamacare repeal bill through the Senate, after the vote was delayed until after the July 4 recess.

McConnell told reporters that Republican senators had a productive meeting with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence Tuesday afternoon.

“We made good progress,” he told reporters. “I think the meeting was very helpful. The one thing I would say is that I think everybody around the table is interested in getting to yes, interested in getting an outcome.”

McConnell said “no action is just not an option” for Republicans.

Earlier on Tuesday, McConnell announced the Senate vote on the bill will be delayed so Senate Republicans can discuss their “differences.”

“I had hoped, as you know, that we could have gotten to the floor this week, but we’re not quite there,” he said. “But I think we’ve got a really good chance of getting there, it’ll just take us a little bit longer.”

