Liz Cheney Deletes Post: Comey Firing Letter ‘Best. Termination. Letter. Ever.’

Matt Masin/Orange County Register
Published May 17, 2017 2:47 pm

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Wednesday quietly deleted a Twitter post from last week in which she lauded President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey.

In the original post, Cheney, the eldest daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, posted an image of the letter Trump sent to Comey with the additional commentary: “Best. Termination. Letter. Ever.”

The deletion was flagged by NBC’s Dafna Linzer, who published a screengrab of Cheney’s original post and had earlier commented that the letter “may just turn out to be historic.”

The website Politwoops, a project by ProPublica that tracks politicians’ deleted tweets, marked the post as having been published last week and deleted Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, the New York Times reported that Trump had pressured Comey in mid-February to end the FBI’s investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
