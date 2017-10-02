Police: 406 People Transported To Hospitals In Vegas Shooting

More than 400 people were transported to hospitals following a mass shooting at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas Sunday night, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Monday.

The Clark County Fire Department estimated that approximately 406 people were transported to area hospitals and 50 are dead following Sunday evening’s shooting. Among the dead is an LVMPD officer who was off-duty at the time. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. There were also two on-duty officers injured, one of whom was upgraded recently from critical to stable condition. The other sustained non-life threatening wounds.