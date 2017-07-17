TPM Livewire

Kudlow: Republicans Are ‘Wusses’ For Keeping Some O’Care Taxes In Place

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., listens to remarks by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., as they meet with reporters after a closed-door Republican strategy session, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. McConnell says Senate Republicans will unveil their revised health care bill Thursday and begin voting on it next week, adding, he could delay the chamber's August recess for two weeks as the GOP tries breaking logjams that have slowed work on that and other issues. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Published July 17, 2017 2:11 pm

Informal Trump adviser and CNBC contributor Larry Kudlow criticized Republicans’ latest Obamacare repeal bill draft as being too liberal in keeping Obamacare’s taxes on some investment income.

“They’re all wusses,” Kudlow told the Wall Street Journal in an article published Monday. “How is it possible after all these years of studying the capital-gains tax? How is it possible that they don’t know that [cutting] it promotes growth?”

Kudlow appeared to be referring to the 3.8 percent tax on some investment income for high-income earners that is among the most disliked aspects of Obamacare for conservatives. Senate Republicans’ revised Obamacare repeal bill also keeps a 0.9 percent payroll tax on high-income earners.

Republican leadership included the taxes, and eliminated a tax break for insurance executives, in a revised version of their Obamacare repeal bill released July 13.

Shortly after Trump’s election, Kudlow was floated as a possible chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers. In April, Trump nominated Kevin Hassett for the role, though he has yet to be confirmed.

