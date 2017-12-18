TPM Livewire

GOP Sen. Says FBI Agent’s Texts Don’t Taint ‘Entire’ Mueller Probe (VIDEO)

PIN-IT
By Published December 18, 2017 8:52 am

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) said on Sunday that while he is concerned about the text messages critical of President Donald Trump sent during the 2016 election by an FBI agent who worked on special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, the messages do not undermine the entire Russia probe.

“Obviously I don’t think it taints the entire process, but it certainly taints that season of it,” Lankford said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Lankford said that the text messages are “very serious” and that it must be determined whether the agent, Peter Strzok, had any influence over the direction of the Russia probe.

In text messages sent in 2016 but made public last week, Strzok and another FBI employee exchanged messages criticizing Trump and his campaign. Republicans were quick to pounce on the texts, arguing that it shows members of Mueller’s team were operating with anti-Trump bias. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he would investigate the matter.

Watch Lankford’s interview via CBS:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Pruitt Had His EPA Office Checked For Surveillance Devices In March 11 minutes ago

Shortly after Scott Pruitt began as the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, Pruitt...

Sen. Leahy: 'I Regret' Urging Franken To Resign Before Ethics Committee Probe about 1 hours ago

Sen. Pat Leahy (D-VT) said on Monday that he regrets not waiting for the...

Senate Intel Panel Looking At Jill Stein Campaign In Russia Probe about 2 hours ago

The Senate Intelligence Committee has asked the Jill Stein campaign to turn over documents...

WaPo: Trump Mulled Reversing Gorsuch Nomination Over Concerns About Loyalty about 3 hours ago

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump talked about reversing his decision to nominate Neil...

After Amtrak Crash, Trump Plugs 'Soon To Be Submitted Infrastructure Plan' about 20 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Monday used a multi-casualty train crash to plug his promise...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.