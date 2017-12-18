GOP Sen. Says FBI Agent’s Texts Don’t Taint ‘Entire’ Mueller Probe (VIDEO)

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) said on Sunday that while he is concerned about the text messages critical of President Donald Trump sent during the 2016 election by an FBI agent who worked on special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, the messages do not undermine the entire Russia probe.

“Obviously I don’t think it taints the entire process, but it certainly taints that season of it,” Lankford said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Lankford said that the text messages are “very serious” and that it must be determined whether the agent, Peter Strzok, had any influence over the direction of the Russia probe.

In text messages sent in 2016 but made public last week, Strzok and another FBI employee exchanged messages criticizing Trump and his campaign. Republicans were quick to pounce on the texts, arguing that it shows members of Mueller’s team were operating with anti-Trump bias. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he would investigate the matter.

Watch Lankford’s interview via CBS: