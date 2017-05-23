DOJ: Mueller’s Appointment As Special Counsel Complies With Ethics Rules

The Department of Justice announced Tuesday it has determined that former FBI Director Robert Mueller’s appointment as special counsel to oversee the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election is compliant with ethics rules.

“Department ethics experts have reviewed the matters and determined that Mr. Mueller’s participation in the matters assigned to him is appropriate,” the Justice Department told TPM in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Reuters reported on Friday that the White House was reviewing federal ethics rules to see whether it could use the Code of Federal Regulations to limit the scope of the investigation Mueller now oversees. The rule prohibits executive branch appointees from being involved with matters regarding their former employees or clients for two years, a duration set by an executive order President Donald Trump signed in January.

Mueller’s former law firm reportedly represents Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, all of whom play large parts in any discussion of Trump’s campaign and administration. Without a waiver from the Justice Department, according to Reuters, Mueller would have been barred from investigating those individuals.

“Government ethics regulations permit the Department of Justice to authorize an employee to participate in a matter where their former employer represents a party,” the Justice Department told TPM.

The department said it “cannot confirm or deny that Mr. Mueller’s former firm represents an individual or individuals who are within the scope of the Special Counsel appointment” but has “considered the relevant issues and determined that Mr. Mueller’s appointment as Special Counsel is consistent with the Rules of Professional Responsibility.”