TPM Livewire

Biden: Trump’s WH ‘Does Not Speak For The American People’ On Sexual Assault

PIN-IT
Steven Senne/AP
By Published September 9, 2017 11:20 am

Former vice president Joe Biden on Friday urged activists to demand college authorities “step up” to uphold protections for sexual assault survivors, a day after Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced she would change the way schools investigate and resolve complaints of sexual violence on campus.

“This administration does not speak for the American people on this issue,” Biden said on a call, according to BuzzFeed News.

He urged activists to “demand — of your college president, your provost, your deans — demand that they step up.”

“I know many of you are survivors, I know how you might feel betrayed today,” Biden said, according to the report. “Your government’s let you down. Well, I want you to know that not only I stand with you but the majority of the American people stand with you. I believe you.”

Former President Barack Obama’s administration established rules in 2011 to guide how colleges enforce Title IX, a federal law prohibiting gender-based discrimination in education, in cases of sexual assault.

DeVos on Thursday announced that she would seek feedback from the public and universities to develop new rules for the way colleges enforce the federal law.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Bannon Claims McConnell Asked Trump To Drop 'Drain The Swamp' Rhetoric 47 minutes ago

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon claimed in an interview set to air...

WSJ Ed Board Challenges Meadows To 'Man Up' If He's Plotting To Oust Ryan about 2 hours ago

The Wall Street Journal editorial board on Friday challenged Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), chair of the conservative...

Florida Governor Urges Residents To Evacuate: Irma Is 'Catastrophic Storm' about 2 hours ago

Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) on Saturday warned residents of the state in Hurricane Irma's path...

Trump: Churches Aiding Harvey Victims 'Should Be Entitled To Reimbursement' about 5 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Friday suggested that churches in Texas providing aid to those...

Biden: Trump's WH 'Does Not Speak For The American People' On Sexual Assault about 5 hours ago

Former vice president Joe Biden on Friday urged activists to demand college authorities "step...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.