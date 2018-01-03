Lawyer For Roy Moore’s Son Says He Voted For Doug Jones

Kayla Moore infamously attempted to defend her husband against accusations that he is anti-Semitic by telling the crowd at a December rally that one of the Moores’ lawyers “is a Jew.”

However, at least one Jewish attorney who represented a member of Roy Moore’s family voted for Democrat Doug Jones in the Alabama special election.

Richard Jaffe defended Moore’s son, Caleb Moore, when he faced charges for drug possession in 2016. Jaffe told the Washington Post on Tuesday that he campaigned for Jones and voted for him in the race.

“My reaction to that, irrespective of who they were referring to, was rather shocked,” Jaffe told the Post when asked about Kayla Moore’s comment. “I was certainly disturbed. Not personally, but as a member of a minority.”

Jaffe said it was not clear to him whether he was the attorney to Moore’s wife was referencing in December.

“All I know is that there have been a lot of people and news organizations trying to identify that person, the Jewish lawyer. They haven’t been able to yet,” he said.