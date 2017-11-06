TPM Livewire

Kentucky State House Speaker Resigns Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Kentucky Speaker of the House Jeff Hoover looks up to the cheers from the gallery following his swearing in, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Frankfort, Ky. Hoover is the first Republican Speaker since 1921. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley/FR43398 AP
By Published November 6, 2017 8:10 am

Kentucky Speaker of the House Jeff Hoover (R) on Sunday resigned from his position as speaker following a report that he settled a complaint from a staffer alleging sexual harassment.

Though Hoover resigned from his leadership position, he said that he will remain a state representative.

“To say that the past few weeks and days have been trying and difficult for me and my family would be an understatement,” he said at a press conference. “I ask for your forgiveness.”

The Courier-Journal reported last week that Hoover reached a confidential settlement with a female staffer who accused Hoover of sexual harassment. The allegation also involved Hoover’s chief of staff and three other state representatives, according to the Courier-Journal. The report prompted Republican Gov. Matt Bevin to call for any state lawmaker who had settled a sexual harassment claim to resign.

In the Sunday press conference, Hoover acknowledged that he received a complaint and reached a settlement following a mediation. He said that the settlement was confidential, barring him from addressing the situation at first. Hoover stressed that the complaint contained “allegations” and denied that he sexually harassed anyone.

“At no time did I engage in unwelcome or unwanted conduct of any kind,” he said.
“At no time were there any sexual relations.”

However, he did acknowledged that he sent “inappropriate” text messages.

“I did make mistakes, in that I engaged in inappropriate text messages. I engaged in banter that was consensual, yet no mistake, it was wrong on my part to do that. And for that I am truly sorry,” Hoover said.

He also suggested that there had been some kind of effort to force him out as speaker.

“I leave this speaker’s position with no animosity toward anyone. Not even those who have been working and conspiring for months for this result. Nor against those who have used this as an opportunity tot personal, selfish political gain,” Hoover said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
