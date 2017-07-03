House Russia Probe To Interview Trump Campaign Adviser Caputo

Former Trump campaign adviser Michael Caputo has been added to the

House Intelligence Committee’s busy July schedule for interviewing witnesses as part of its ongoing probe into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, CNN reported Friday.

Caputo, who spent six months providing communications advice to the Trump team, lived in Russia in the 1990s and previously worked for Gazprom Media, the press arm of the Russian oil giant.

Reached by TPM, a spokesperson for the House panel could not comment on or confirm witnesses who may come before the committee.

Caputo’s lawyer, Dennis Vacco, told CNN that his client plans to testify in a closed-door session and has already turned over records requested by the panel.

“We have agreed to appear voluntarily, without subpoeana, before the committee in closed session on Friday, July 14,” Vacco told the network.

The New York Times first reported that the Committee asked Caputo for any “documents, records, electronically stored information including email, communication, recordings, data and tangible things” related to their probe.

Caputo has called allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia “pure unadulterated bullshit” and a “witch hunt.”