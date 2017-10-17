Gorka Defends Trump: ‘McCain Hasn’t Seen A War He Didn’t Like’ In 20 Years

Former White House aide Sebastian Gorka called Sen. John McCain’s (R-AZ) speech that railed against “spurious nationalism” on Monday night “very disappointing” and suggested McCain is out of touch.

“You can be a hero, but you can also — also not know what you are talking about,” Gorka said, appearing on “Fox and Friends” Tuesday morning. “John McCain hasn’t seen a war he didn’t like in the last 20 years and that’s not who the President is. The President believes that it’s America first and the idea that you just criticized him from the sidelines — this is a man who doesn’t want to be interventionist.”

During a speech accepting the National Constitution Center’s Liberty Medal, McCain encouraged American leaders to not abandon the United States’ position leading the world, apparently referencing Trump and his America-first policies, a move that highlights the continuously deepening divide between the Republican establishment and conservative Trump loyalists like Gorka.

“(Trump) uses force where it’s necessary,” Gorka said. “To say we need more of the kinds of things we saw in the last 16 years, Senator McCain, no we don’t.”