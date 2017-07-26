GLAAD On Transgender Service Ban: Trump Goal Is ‘Erase LGBTQ Americans’

An LGBTQ media advocacy organization lambasted President Donald Trump’s announcement Wednesday that he was ordering a ban on the service of transgender people in the U.S. military.

Trump’s decision reversed an Obama-era policy to allow service from openly transgender soldiers, and followed what was a six-month delay of that policy announced by Defense Secretary James Mattis on June 30.

“President Trump today issued a direct attack on transgender Americans, and his administration will stop at nothing to implement its anti-LGBTQ ideology within our government – even if it means denying some of our bravest Americans the right to serve and protect our nation,” the group’s president and CEO, Kate Ellis, said in a statement. “Today further exposed President Trump’s overall goal to erase LGBTQ Americans from this nation. Trump has never been a friend to LGBTQ Americans, and this action couldn’t make that any more clear.”

The organization’s statement continued: “Today’s anti-LGBTQ announcement summarizes the full-scale attack on LGBTQ Americans by the Trump Administration. Since President Trump’s inauguration, the administration has stopped at nothing to erase LGBTQ acceptance from the federal government.”