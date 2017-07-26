TPM Livewire

GLAAD On Transgender Service Ban: Trump Goal Is ‘Erase LGBTQ Americans’

Chris Kleponis/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Published July 26, 2017 10:53 am

An LGBTQ media advocacy organization lambasted President Donald Trump’s announcement Wednesday that he was ordering a ban on the service of transgender people in the U.S. military.

Trump’s decision reversed an Obama-era policy to allow service from openly transgender soldiers, and followed what was a six-month delay of that policy announced by Defense Secretary James Mattis on June 30.

“President Trump today issued a direct attack on transgender Americans, and his administration will stop at nothing to implement its anti-LGBTQ ideology within our government – even if it means denying some of our bravest Americans the right to serve and protect our nation,” the group’s president and CEO, Kate Ellis, said in a statement. “Today further exposed President Trump’s overall goal to erase LGBTQ Americans from this nation. Trump has never been a friend to LGBTQ Americans, and this action couldn’t make that any more clear.”

The organization’s statement continued: “Today’s anti-LGBTQ announcement summarizes the full-scale attack on LGBTQ Americans by the Trump Administration. Since President Trump’s inauguration, the administration has stopped at nothing to erase LGBTQ acceptance from the federal government.”

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
PIN-IT
