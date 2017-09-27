Trump: Facebook, Cable News, Newspapers Were ‘Always Anti-Trump’

In a possible reaction to growing reports that Facebook sold pro-Trump advertisements to a Russian-linked internet research group during the 2016 election, President Donald Trump said the social media giant was “always anti-Trump.”

“Facebook was always anti-Trump. The Networks were always anti-Trump hence, Fake News, @nytimes (apologized) and @WaPo were anti-Trump. Collusion?” he cryptically tweeted Wednesday morning.

Facebook was always anti-Trump.The Networks were always anti-Trump hence,Fake News, @nytimes(apologized) & @WaPo were anti-Trump. Collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

He then went on to tout his success as president so far, saying “the people were Pro-Trump.”

..But the people were Pro-Trump! Virtually no President has accomplished what we have accomplished in the first 9 months-and economy roaring — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

The tweets come as U.S. officials investigate whether about 3,000 advertisements purchased by the Kremlin-linked group were part of a larger initiative by the Russian government to interfere with the 2016 election.