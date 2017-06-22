TPM Livewire

GOP Sen. Heller Has ‘Serious Concerns’ About Senate Bill’s Cuts To Medicaid

PIN-IT
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published June 22, 2017 1:11 pm

Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) said Thursday that he has yet to make a decision on his support for the Senate’s bill to repeal Obamacare, but he said in a statement that he has “serious concerns” about how the legislation will impact those on Medicaid.

“Throughout the health care debate, I have made clear that I want to make sure the rug is not pulled out from under Nevada or the more than 200,000 Nevadans who received insurance for the first time under Medicaid expansion. At first glance, I have serious concerns about the bill’s impact on the Nevadans who depend on Medicaid,” he said in a statement.

“I will read it, share it with Governor Sandoval, and continue to listen to Nevadans to determine the bill’s impact on our state,” he added. “I will also post it to my website so that any Nevadans who wish to review it can do so. As I have consistently stated, if the bill is good for Nevada, I’ll vote for it and if it’s not – I won’t.”

The Senate bill released Thursday morning would gradually wind down the expansion of Medicaid initiated by the Affordable Care Act. The process for reducing the federal match rate would take longer than the process laid out in the House bill. However, the Senate’s version makes steeper cuts to Medicaid overall in an attempt to appease conservatives unhappy with the longer transition period.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Sen. Heller Has 'Serious Concerns' About Senate Bill's Cuts To Medicaid 7 seconds ago

Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) said Thursday that he has yet to make a decision...

Rand Paul Is Not Happy: Senate GOP Bill Doesn't Really Repeal Obamacare 2 minutes ago

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Thursday said that while he has yet to review...

CBO Aims For Estimate On Senate O'Care Repeal Bill 'Early Next Week' 25 minutes ago

The Congressional Budget Office said Thursday that it would aim to release an assessment...

Top GOP Senator: There's 'A Lot Of Misinformation' About Our Repeal Bill (VIDEO) 26 minutes ago

Sen. John Thune (R-SD) on Thursday accused Democrats of putting out "misinformation" about Senate Republicans’...

Sen. Johnson Is Skeptical That Trumpcare Vote Can Happen Next Week 36 minutes ago

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who has previously expressed concerns that the process for the...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.