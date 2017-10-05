GOP Rep. Curbelo, Dem Rep. Moulton Introduce Effort To Ban Bump Stocks

Reps. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) and Seth Moulton (D-MA) announced Thursday that they would introduce legislation to ban bump stocks, legal and fairly inexpensive gun modifications that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire at nearly the same rate as fully automatic weapons.

After Stephen Craig Paddock allegedly shot into the crowd at an outdoor concert from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Sunday, killing 58 and wounding hundreds, authorities said they found several bump stocks in his hotel room.

Curbelo’s office said in a statement on his website that the congressmen were leading “a perfectly bipartisan effort to introduce legislation to ban the manufacture, sale, and use of ‘bump stocks.’ The Members hope to introduce and move this legislation as quickly as possible.”

Curbelo and Moulton’s mention of “perfect” bipartisanship is in reference to what is called the “Noah’s Ark style, meaning Members would have to sign on as a co-sponsor with a Member from the other Party.”

Following the shooting, several Republican lawmakers have advocated for reviewing the regulatory status of bump stocks, or even outlawing them altogether. The National Rifle Association said Thursday that the devices “should be subject to additional regulations.”