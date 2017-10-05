TPM Livewire

GOP Rep. Curbelo, Dem Rep. Moulton Introduce Effort To Ban Bump Stocks

PIN-IT
Bill Clark/CQPHO
By Published October 5, 2017 4:14 pm

Reps. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) and Seth Moulton (D-MA) announced Thursday that they would introduce legislation to ban bump stocks, legal and fairly inexpensive gun modifications that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire at nearly the same rate as fully automatic weapons.

After Stephen Craig Paddock allegedly shot into the crowd at an outdoor concert from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Sunday, killing 58 and wounding hundreds, authorities said they found several bump stocks in his hotel room.

Curbelo’s office said in a statement on his website that the congressmen were leading “a perfectly bipartisan effort to introduce legislation to ban the manufacture, sale, and use of ‘bump stocks.’ The Members hope to introduce and move this legislation as quickly as possible.”

Curbelo and Moulton’s mention of “perfect” bipartisanship is in reference to what is called the “Noah’s Ark style, meaning Members would have to sign on as a co-sponsor with a Member from the other Party.”

Following the shooting, several Republican lawmakers have advocated for reviewing the regulatory status of bump stocks, or even outlawing them altogether. The National Rifle Association said Thursday that the devices “should be subject to additional regulations.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Report: Trump, Pence Livid About Report Tillerson Called POTUS A 'Moron' about 2 hours ago

Contrary to his sunny public statements, President Donald Trump was none too pleased by a...

CNN: Mueller's Team Met With Author Of Trump Dossier about 3 hours ago

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team met with former MI6 officer Christopher Steele, the author of...

Report: WH Tech Support Thinks Kelly's Personal Cell Phone Was Compromised about 3 hours ago

White House officials believe that the personal cell phone of President Donald Trump's chief...

Scalise: ATF 'Should' Review Its Bump Stocks Sale Authorization about 4 hours ago

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Thursday said he supports a Bureau of Alcohol,...

GOP Rep. Curbelo, Dem Rep. Moulton Introduce Effort To Ban Bump Stocks about 5 hours ago

Reps. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) and Seth Moulton (D-MA) announced Thursday that they would introduce...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.