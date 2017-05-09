TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Ryan-Aligned Super PAC Hits Ossoff For Raising Money Outside Georgia In Ad (VIDEO)

PIN-IT
By Published May 9, 2017 10:07 am
Views

A Paul Ryan-allied super PAC on Tuesday released a new television ad criticizing Jon Ossoff, the Democratic candidate in the runoff to fill an open U.S. House seat in Georgia, for taking campaign contributions from out of state.

The 30-second spot from the Congressional Leadership Fund attempts to mock Ossoff as “San Francisco’s congressman” and align him with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“We’re proud that California is the leading funder of the Jon Ossoff campaign,” a woman standing on a San Francisco street says in the ad.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, the super PAC arm of the American Action Network, a nonprofit aligned with House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), said in a statement that the ad will begin airing on Tuesday as part of the $6.5 million the super PAC has pledged to infuse into the Georgia special election.

Watch the ad below:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Ryan-Aligned Super PAC Hits Ossoff For Raising Money Outside Georgia In Ad (VIDEO) 27 seconds ago

A Paul Ryan-allied super PAC on Tuesday released a new television ad criticizing Jon...

Ryan: 'Hopefully It Takes A Month Or Two' For Senate To Repeal O'Care 23 minutes ago

Having successfully pushed an Obamacare repeal bill through his own conference, House Speaker Paul...

Jimmy Carter Reveals That He Voted For Bernie Sanders In Democratic Primary 47 minutes ago

Former President Jimmy Carter slyly revealed who he voted for in the Democratic primary...

Kimmel Responds To Critics Of His Plea For Health Care For All Americans (VIDEO) about 1 hours ago

One week after his emotional appeal to Congress for a health care bill that...

Trump Insists Long-Awaited Testimony By Yates And Clapper Was 'Old News' about 15 hours ago

In the wake of long-awaited testimony from former acting Attorney General Sally Yates and...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Kristin Salaky
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
Developer
Matt Fortuna
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.