Collins: I Hope Moore ‘Does Not End Up’ In The Senate

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Sunday said she hopes Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, who several woman have accused of sexual misconduct, “does not end up being” in the Senate.

“I’ve never supported Roy Moore and I hope that he does not end up being in the United States Senate,” Collins said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Collins said it was “too early to say” whether the chamber would vote to expel Moore if he wins his race in November, but said she did not find his denials of the allegations against him “to be convincing at all.”

“I read his explanation, I listened to his radio interview,” she said. “So from my perspective, these are credible allegations against him.”