Christie Suggests Trump May Not Run For Reelection In 2020 (VIDEO)

Christie Suggests Trump May Not Run For Reelection In 2020

By Published October 27, 2017 1:27 pm

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) suggested this week that President Donald Trump may not run for reelection in 2020, in an interview that aired Friday morning on NBC’s “Today.”

Matt Lauer asked Christie if he would back Trump in 2020. In response, Christie indicated that it’s not a sure thing that Trump will run again, though Christie did not say whether he had discussed this with the President.

“If he runs again I would support him, yes, but I’m not so sure what will happen,” Christie replied. “Four years is a long time, and especially for someone who has not spent a lifetime in politics, so I think those years affect him differently, so I’m sure the President will make whatever decision is best for him and his family and the county. If he runs again, absolutely I expect to be with him.”

Since he took office earlier this year, Trump’s reelection campaign has been somewhat active, raising money and releasing ads, suggesting that the President has plans to run again.

Watch Christie’s interview via NBC. Lauer asks Christie about Trump at the 3:50 mark.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
