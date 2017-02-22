Send Comments & News Tips
Anti-Defamation League Headquarters Receives Bomb Threat

Julie Jacobson
ByMatt ShuhamPublishedFebruary 22, 2017, 12:48 PM EDT

The New York headquarters of the Anti-Defamation League received a bomb threat Wednesday.

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted:

"The ADL, which is headquartered in Manhattan, got a bomb threat this morning, very similar to the bomb threats that have come in, as you said, to 70-some odd Jewish community centers in 27 states over the past two months," Greenblatt said on MSNBC shortly after he announced the threat. "It's a frightening moment, and it reminds us that the haters and the bigots, they hide in the shadows like cowards, and they seek to terrorize us because of our faith and we will not be deterred, and we will not be daunted."

New York Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Lee Jones confirmed to TPM that an unidentified caller contacted the Anti-Defamation League shortly after 11 a.m. and said there was a bomb in the building. The incident comes during a wave of such bomb threats against Jewish community centers across the country in recent weeks. President Donald Trump addressed the threats directly for the first time on Tuesday.

