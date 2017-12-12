Networks Say Alabama Race Is Too Early To Call As Polls Close

As polls closed in Alabama Tuesday night in the special election to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ Senate seat, NBC News, CNN and Fox News all described the race as “too early to call.”
UPDATE: @NBCNews projects Alabama Senate special election as "too early to call" – https://t.co/1gpY6ExSyA
— NBC News (@NBCNews) December 13, 2017
Polls are closed. The networks don’t make projections solely based on exit poll data. They wait for raw vote totals pic.twitter.com/hBf7B3sRCp
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 13, 2017
JUST IN: Alabama Senate election: Too early to project winner as polls close in race between Roy Moore and Doug Jones #AlabamaSenateElection https://t.co/8AfoxPBU90
— Fox News (@FoxNews) December 13, 2017
