CNN’s Acosta Says Fox News’ Hannity ‘Needs A Hug’ Following Criticism

Charles Dharapak/AP
By Published June 28, 2017 12:05 pm

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta answered commentary from Fox News’ Sean Hannity by saying the host “needs a hug.”

Acosta was responding to criticism from Hannity in which the Fox News personality called him “arrogant, combative, and frankly, whiny,” in addition to accusing Acosta of being motivated by an animus for Trump rather than the public interest.

Hannity called Acosta’s criticism of the Trump administration’s increasingly off-camera briefings “unhinged.”

h/t The Hill.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
CNN's Acosta Says Fox News' Hannity 'Needs A Hug' Following Criticism

