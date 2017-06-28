CNN’s Acosta Says Fox News’ Hannity ‘Needs A Hug’ Following Criticism

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta answered commentary from Fox News’ Sean Hannity by saying the host “needs a hug.”

Acosta was responding to criticism from Hannity in which the Fox News personality called him “arrogant, combative, and frankly, whiny,” in addition to accusing Acosta of being motivated by an animus for Trump rather than the public interest.

Hannity called Acosta’s criticism of the Trump administration’s increasingly off-camera briefings “unhinged.”