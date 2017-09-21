TPM Livewire

ACLU Sues Michigan For Barring Same-Sex Couples From Fostering Or Adopting

PIN-IT
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published September 21, 2017 9:13 am

The American Civil Liberties Union is suing Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services for contracting with agencies that discriminate against same-sex couples when placing children in homes.

The state department works with several different child placement agencies that often are affiliated with religious organizations and have rejected same-sex couples looking to adopt or become foster parents because of religious objections, according to an ACLU statement.

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of two same-sex couples — Kristy and Dana Dumont and Erin and Rebecca Busk-Sutton — who have attempted to adopt children in Michigan and were rejected because of their same-sex marriages.

The practice violates the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause, as well as the Equal Protection Clause, the ACLU alleges.

Michigan can’t afford to have families like the Dumonts and the Busk-Suttons turned away based on criteria that have nothing to do with their ability to care for a child,” ACLU said in a statement. “Allowing state-contracted agencies to screen out prospective families based on religious criteria not only harms the children most in need, it is also unconstitutional.” 

Michigan is not the only state that pays private agencies that end up rejecting couples based on religious objections. ACLU said it’s not just same-sex couples who are at risk either.

“It’s not just same-sex couples that are at risk. Most of these laws also would allow an agency to reject families that don’t share its faith, single-parent families, or any other kind of family that doesn’t meet its religious criteria,” the statement said. “We are hopeful that we will get a ruling in this case that will send a message to state legislatures that the Constitution does not permit these kinds of laws.”

Read the lawsuit below:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

ACLU Sues Michigan For Barring Same-Sex Couples From Fostering Or Adopting 18 minutes ago

The American Civil Liberties Union is suing Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services...

Dems Request Thorough Review Of HHS Secretary Price’s Travel Expenditures 44 minutes ago

Following “troubling” reports from Politico about Health and Human Service (HHS) Secretary Tom Price’s...

Pence: We Can Address Any Funding Issues With Obamacare Repeal Later 52 minutes ago

Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday morning joined "Fox and Friends" to help sell...

Kimmel Hits Back After Trump Jumps To Cassidy's Defense On O'Care Repeal (VIDEO) about 2 hours ago

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel's war of words with Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) escalated...

Black Employees At Trump DC Hotel's Steakhouse Allege Racial Discrimination about 15 hours ago

Black employees on Wednesday filed a civil complaint against the Trump Organization and the managing...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.