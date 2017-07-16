TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

Who Will Protect Them?

By Published July 16, 2017 1:40 pm
A few days ago, I predicted that we would soon arrive at the stage where Trump supporters would be arguing that “The Trump’s deserve our pity rather than our contempt. Where was Obama to help them? They are a family of mentally challenged individuals with no experience following the law.”

It seems we’re getting close to that.

Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow now says the Secret Service, in addition to ensuring the physical security of candidates, should protect the candidate, the candidate’s advisors and even the candidate’s family from their own potential criminal wrongdoing – a seriously expanded brief!

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
