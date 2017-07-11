TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

This Is Important

By Published July 11, 2017 5:42 pm
We will try to have something more detailed on this shortly. But CNN a short while reported that the blockbuster news of the last three days was news to the Special Counsel’s office. There was some ambiguity about whether they learned key new information from the last four days of reports or whether they knew this stuff but only recently from Jared Kushner’s and Paul Manafort’s disclosures. Regardless, the key thing seems to be this: if we’re thinking that the FBI/Mueller has known this stuff for months, that’s wrong. They didn’t.

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
