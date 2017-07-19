TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

The Rage and the Derp

By Published July 19, 2017 10:04 am
Alice Ollstein walks us through Day 2 of the collapse of Obamacare repeal.

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
