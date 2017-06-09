TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

Strike A Blow Against Trump Obstruction

Published June 9, 2017
We are finishing up the first week of our annual Prime membership sign up drive. As I’ve told you, it’s a very important part of our future as a publication. Yet the rush of news over the last week has made it actually fairly difficult for me to find moments to hassle you to sign up in the Editors’ Blog. It’s reasonable to say that Donald Trump has taken positive acts to obstruct the progress of our membership drive. With that context, if you haven’t yet subscribed to TPM, I would ask you to do so now. Yes, pulling out your wallet and typing in credit card information is a hassle. I always want to put it off too. But really, think of the context and please take a moment and sign up now.

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
