Right To Be Worried

This is just what I was thinking (from the Post) …

Away from the podium, Trump staffers fretted privately over whether Manafort or Gates might share with Mueller’s team damaging information about other colleagues. They expressed concern in particular about Gates because he has a young family, may be more stretched financially than Manafort, and continued to be involved in Trump’s political operation and had access to the White House, including attending West Wing meetings after Trump was sworn in.

Rick Gates is 45, 23 years younger than Manafort. He was also with Trump much longer than Manafort. Any guesses about whether he saw anything bad when he was in the Trump orbit?

I also found this paragraph interesting. it follows immediately on that one.

Some White House advisers are unhappy with Thomas J. Barrack Jr., Trump’s longtime friend and chair of his inauguration, whom they hold responsible for keeping Gates in the Trump orbit long after Manafort resigned as campaign chairman in August 2016, according to people familiar with the situation. Barrack has been Gates’s patron of late, steering political work to him and, until Monday, employing him as director of the Washington office of his real estate investment company.

Note what I wrote earlier. Barrack played a seemingly central role in bringing Manafort into Trump’s campaign. But the story is murky and vague when it comes to just who was pushing who. I didn’t realize that Barrack had helped keep Gates in the Trump orbit and given him a soft landing after he was finally ejected from Trump world. That’s interesting.

There is finally signs of what I wrote I wrote about in this afternoon’s Backgrounder …