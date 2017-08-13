Touching self-invocation of the ‘real’ Peter Cvjetanovic here. Cvjetanovic was one of the frothing racist bros who was photographed at Friday night’s tiki torch rally …

This angry young man is Peter Cvjetanovic, a student at @unevadareno pic.twitter.com/7rLGJkcT3o — Yes, You’re Racist (@YesYoureRacist) August 12, 2017

As his photo shot around the world, he told a reporter from a local tv station …

I did not expect the photo to be shared as much as it was. I understand the photo has a very negative connotation. But I hope that the people sharing the photo are willing to listen that I’m not the angry racist they see in that photo.

There’s no much room for mirth in this dark moment. But Cvjetanovic’s whining is certainly opening for some. This is basically a reductio absurdum of the ‘that’s not the real me’ genre of racist apologetics. ‘You’re making me out like some kind of monster at a racist rally!” we sometimes hear people say. Well, you were just photographed frothing from the mouth and chanting white power and nazi slogans at a racist rally. So I’m going to figure that’s probably you.

Here’s how Cvjetanovic explains his ‘activism’ …

I came to this march for the message that white European culture has a right to be here just like every other culture. It is not perfect; there are flaws to it, of course. However I do believe that the replacement of the statue will be the slow replacement of white heritage within the United States and the people who fought and defended and built their homeland. Robert E Lee is a great example of that. He wasn’t a perfect man, but I want to honor and respect what he stood for during his time.

Here’s a twitter thread from classmates of Cvjetanovic at University of Nevada, Reno reacting with shock-not-shock since he’s the awful racist guy always saying the awful things in class.

Any guess who Cvjetanovic voted for?