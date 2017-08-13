TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

“I’m Not The Angry Racist They See In That Photo”

PIN-IT
By Published August 13, 2017 12:35 pm
Views

Touching self-invocation of the ‘real’ Peter Cvjetanovic here. Cvjetanovic was one of the frothing racist bros who was photographed at Friday night’s tiki torch rally …

As his photo shot around the world, he told a reporter from a local tv station …

I did not expect the photo to be shared as much as it was. I understand the photo has a very negative connotation. But I hope that the people sharing the photo are willing to listen that I’m not the angry racist they see in that photo.

There’s no much room for mirth in this dark moment. But Cvjetanovic’s whining is certainly opening for some. This is basically a reductio absurdum of the ‘that’s not the real me’ genre of racist apologetics. ‘You’re making me out like some kind of monster at a racist rally!” we sometimes hear people say. Well, you were just photographed frothing from the mouth and chanting white power and nazi slogans at a racist rally. So I’m going to figure that’s probably you.

Here’s how Cvjetanovic explains his ‘activism’ …

I came to this march for the message that white European culture has a right to be here just like every other culture. It is not perfect; there are flaws to it, of course. However I do believe that the replacement of the statue will be the slow replacement of white heritage within the United States and the people who fought and defended and built their homeland. Robert E Lee is a great example of that. He wasn’t a perfect man, but I want to honor and respect what he stood for during his time.

Here’s a twitter thread from classmates of Cvjetanovic at University of Nevada, Reno reacting with shock-not-shock since he’s the awful racist guy always saying the awful things in class.

Any guess who Cvjetanovic voted for?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WH: 'Of Course' Trump Condemns White Supremacists, Neo-Nazis (He Hasn't) about 1 hours ago

The White House on Sunday claimed "of course" President Donald Trump included white supremacists, the...

GOP Senator Calls On Trump To 'Lay Blame' And Condemn White Nationalism about 2 hours ago

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) on Sunday called on President Donald Trump to "step up"...

Sheriff Clarke Lauds 'Very Presidential' Statement On White Nationalist Rally about 2 hours ago

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, one of the nation’s most controversial law enforcement officials, on...

Charlottesville Mayor Slams Trump For 'Courting' White Supremacists about 2 hours ago

Charlottesville Mayor Michael Signer (D) on Sunday slammed President Donald Trump for his campaign's "intentional...

McMaster: Violence At Charlottesville White Nationalist Rally Was 'Terrorism' about 3 hours ago

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster on Sunday said violence at a white nationalist rally...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.