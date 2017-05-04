Democrats on the House floor signing "Na-na-na, na-na-na, hey, hey, goodbye." — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) May 4, 2017

This is both an homage and a literal repetition of what Republicans did when the Clinton tax bill passed in the House in 1993. Same singing, same song. The bill paved the way for budget balancing over the course of the decade and (more arguably) played a role in creating the prosperity of that decade. It also came little more than a year before Democratic majorities in both Houses were annihilated in the 1994 midterm.