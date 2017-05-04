TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

“Hey Hey Goodbye”

PIN-IT
By Published May 4, 2017 2:23 pm
Views

This is both an homage and a literal repetition of what Republicans did when the Clinton tax bill passed in the House in 1993. Same singing, same song. The bill paved the way for budget balancing over the course of the decade and (more arguably) played a role in creating the prosperity of that decade. It also came little more than a year before Democratic majorities in both Houses were annihilated in the 1994 midterm.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Sorry, Ryan: Senate Republicans To Scrap House Repeal Bill, Start From Scratch 2 minutes ago

Senate Republicans on Thursday said that they will come up with their own version...

Trump To House GOP: 'Hey, I'm President! Can You Believe It?' (VIDEO) 21 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Thursday asked House Republicans for a little feedback as the lawmakers celebrated their...

After House O'Care Repeal, Priebus Says Trump Punted 'Into The End Zone' 28 minutes ago

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus found himself on the receiving end of...

Dems To House GOPers Who Passed ACA Repeal: 'Hey Hey, Goodbye' (VIDEO) about 1 hours ago

House Democrats on Thursday had a simple message for vulnerable Republicans who voted to repeal and...

GOP Senator Says He Can't Support House O'Care Repeal Bill As It Stands about 1 hours ago

Shortly after House Republicans passed their revised bill to repeal and replace Obamacare on...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Kristin Salaky
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
Developer
Matt Fortuna
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.