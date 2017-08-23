Virginia GOP Attacks Dem For Betraying ‘Heritage’ On Confederate Statue Issue

The Republican Party of Virginia on Wednesday attacked the Democratic candidate for governor, Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, for calling for the removal of Confederate statues from public spaces and their relocation into museums.

In two tweets the state GOP said that Northam was betraying his “heritage” by backing the removal of statues that represent slavery. The Democratic candidate had found out in recent months that his ancestors, who were farmers on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, owned slaves.

.@RalphNortham has turned his back on his own family's heritage in demanding monument removal (1/2) — Virginia GOP (RPV) (@VA_GOP) August 23, 2017

Shows @RalphNortham will do anything or say anything to try and be #VAGov – #Pathetic 2/2 — Virginia GOP (RPV) (@VA_GOP) August 23, 2017

When Northam discovered the part his own family played in the history of slavery in June, he told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the revelation “disturbs and saddens me.”

Asked about the Virginia GOP’s tweets, Northam campaign press secretary Ofirah Yheskel said, “It’s a true shame to to see the party of Lincoln stoop so low.”

Northam also responded himself on Twitter.

I feel fine about turning my back on white supremacy. How does @EdWGillespie feel about the president's position? https://t.co/zhx2nWCGpH — Ralph Northam (@RalphNortham) August 23, 2017

In the wake of the racist violence earlier this month in Charlottesville, Virginia, and President Donald Trump’s subsequent failure to swiftly condemn white nationalists, politicians in both parties have called for the removal of Confederate statues from public spaces.

Northam joined this chorus last week, despite previously taking the position that Confederate statue removal was a local issue.

“I support City of Charlottesville’s decision to remove the Robert E. Lee statue. I believe these statues should be taken down and moved into museums,” he said in a statement. “As governor, I am going to be a vocal advocate for that approach and work with localities on this issue.”

Northam’s Republican opponent, Ed Gillespie, said that Confederate monuments should remain, but that local governments should be able to decide whether to remove them.

“I believe that decisions about historical statues are best made at the local level, but they should stay and be placed in historical context,” Gillespie said last week.