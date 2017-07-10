Trump Backs Away From US-Russia ‘Cyber Security Unit’ He Floated

President Donald Trump on Sunday morning revealed that he discussed forming a “Cyber Security unit” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but under 24 hours later Trump walked back that suggestion.
Trump mentioned the unit in a tweetstorm about his conversation with Putin at the G20 summit and Russian election hacking.
Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017
…and safe. Questions were asked about why the CIA & FBI had to ask the DNC 13 times for their SERVER, and were rejected, still don't….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017
Trump’s proposal for a partnership with Russia on cyber security drew criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle on Sunday. The President then stated that the cyber unit “can’t” happen Sunday night.
The fact that President Putin and I discussed a Cyber Security unit doesn't mean I think it can happen. It can't-but a ceasefire can,& did!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017