Trump Backs Away From US-Russia ‘Cyber Security Unit’ He Floated

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit at the G20 Summit, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Hamburg. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published July 10, 2017 6:53 am
President Donald Trump on Sunday morning revealed that he discussed forming a “Cyber Security unit” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but under 24 hours later Trump walked back that suggestion.

Trump mentioned the unit in a tweetstorm about his conversation with Putin at the G20 summit and Russian election hacking.

Trump’s proposal for a partnership with Russia on cyber security drew criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle on Sunday. The President then stated that the cyber unit “can’t” happen Sunday night.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
