Trump Backs Away From US-Russia ‘Cyber Security Unit’ He Floated

President Donald Trump on Sunday morning revealed that he discussed forming a “Cyber Security unit” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but under 24 hours later Trump walked back that suggestion.

Trump mentioned the unit in a tweetstorm about his conversation with Putin at the G20 summit and Russian election hacking.

Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

…and safe. Questions were asked about why the CIA & FBI had to ask the DNC 13 times for their SERVER, and were rejected, still don't…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

Trump’s proposal for a partnership with Russia on cyber security drew criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle on Sunday. The President then stated that the cyber unit “can’t” happen Sunday night.