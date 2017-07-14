TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Trump Pressures Senate To Pass Health Care Bill: They ‘Must Come Through’

President Donald Trump, center, speaks as he meets with Republican senators on health care in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, right, listen (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/AP
By Published July 14, 2017 7:17 am
In a series of tweets published early Friday morning from his trip abroad in Paris, President Donald Trump put pressure on Republican senators to pass their bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Trump, who has not been heavily involved the the negotiations surrounding the Senate bill, reminded the lawmakers that they promised they would repeal the Affordable Care Act and he said that “must happen.”

Trump’s tweets came the morning after Senate GOP leadership unveiled a revised version of their bill to repeal Obamacare after the first version failed to earn sufficient support. The new version of the bill also failed to immediately gain enough support from Republican senators to proceed in the Senate.

Two Republicans, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said that they would not vote to move the bill forward in the Senate. Several others said they were not yet sure whether they would vote to proceed with the legislation, and just one more senator opposed to moving forward with the bill would ensure its demise.

The revisions to the legislation did not offer much for the more moderate Republicans in the Senate and those who represent states that expanded Medicaid. Senate leadership met with these moderate holdouts on Thursday afternoon, but it’s not yet clear if any of the hesitant Republicans will come around to back the bill.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
