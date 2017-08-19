Trump Praises Boston Protesters Against ‘Bigotry And Hate’

In a series of tweets Saturday afternoon, President Donald Trump said that there were “anti-police agitators” in Boston but also praised people who came out to protest “bigotry and hate.”

Trump was responding to protests in Boston earlier Saturday where thousands of counterprotesters came out to speak out against those attending a “free speech” rally on the Boston Common. The President’s comments on the protests in Boston were relatively measured compared to his remarks about the violence last weekend in Charlottesville, when he failed to fully condemn white nationalists.

Trump began his series of tweets sent over the course of a couple hours, by claiming that there were “anti-police agitators” out in Boston.

Looks like many anti-police agitators in Boston. Police are looking tough and smart! Thank you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

Great job by all law enforcement officers and Boston Mayor @Marty_Walsh. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

The “free speech” rally ended early, around 1 p.m., with limited confrontation between the rally-goers and the counterprotesters. But as police escorted out the rally attendees, some of the protesters did confront officers. Police said that they made a few arrests during the counterprotest. The Boston police department also said that some were throwing rocks and bottles, but did not specify whether they were rally attendees or counterprotesters.

#BPD is asking individuals to refrain from throwing urine, bottles and other harmful projectiles at our officers. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 19, 2017

#UPDATE: #BPD confirming rocks being thrown at officers on Tremont at West. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 19, 2017

After that tweet, Trump followed up with comments applauding the counterprotesters and arguing that sometimes protests are necessary for healing.

Our great country has been divided for decades. Sometimes you need protest in order to heal, & we will heal, & be stronger than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

I want to applaud the many protestors in Boston who are speaking out against bigotry and hate. Our country will soon come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

The “free speech” rally in Boston had been planned before the violence in Charlottesville a week ago. The organizers distanced themselves from white nationalists, but there was concern that white supremacists and neo-Nazis could show up to the rally. In anticipation of this, as well as a large counterprotest, the Boston police arranged a large presence and used barriers to keep the rally attendees separated from the counterprotesters.

However, the number of counterprotesters far outweighed the handful of people who showed up for the “free speech” rally. The rally ended early without any of the planned speakers making remarks.