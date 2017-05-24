TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Despite Pledge, Trump Org Isn’t Tracking All Profits From Foreign Governments

PIN-IT
TRIPPLAAR KRISTOFFER/SIPA/SIPPL Sipa USA
By Published May 24, 2017 1:36 pm
Views

The Trump Organization is not actively working to identify all representatives of foreign governments who give money to its hotels and companies, despite President Donald Trump’s pledge to donate all such profits to the U.S. Treasury.

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, raised concerns Wednesday about a pamphlet from the Trump Organization indicating that the company is leaving it up to customers to self-report whether they represent a foreign government. The Trump Organization sent the document to Cummings in response to a request he and House Oversight Committee Chair Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) made in April for further details about Trump’s pledge to donate profits from payments made by officials of foreign governments.

According to the pamphlet, businesses that are part of the Trump Organization will not “attempt to identify individual travelers who have not specifically identified themselves as being a representative of a foreign government entity on foreign government business.”

The pamphlet states that to do so would “diminish the guest experience of our brand,” saying the Trump Organization will instead track “direct billings” made to foreign governments, contracted business dealings and checks or electronic payments from “reasonably identifiable” foreign governments.

The White House referred TPM’s request for comment to the Trump Organization, which did not immediately respond.

The policy detailed in the pamphlet dovetails with an NBC News report, citing unnamed sources, that employees of the Trump Organization are not asking whether business is coming from foreign governments.

The Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution prevents Trump from accepting “any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State” without the consent of Congress.

Cummings criticized the Trump Organization’s policy in a Wednesday letter to George A. Sorial, the company’s chief compliance counsel.

“The deficiencies in this approach are obvious,” Cummings wrote. “Complying with the United States Constitution is not an optional exercise, but a requirement for serving as our nation’s President.”

“We have received and are in the process of reviewing the letter,” a spokesperson for the Trump Organization told TPM in an email. “We take these matters seriously and are fully committed to complying with all of our legal and ethical obligations.”

Read the pamphlet below:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Poll: Majority Of Voters Believe Trump Is Abusing His Power As President about 1 hours ago

A majority of voters believe that President Donald Trump is abusing the powers of his...

Trump Records Robocall For GOP Candidate In Montana Special Election about 2 hours ago

With voters less than a day away from heading to the polls for a special...

McConnell: 'I Don't Know How We Get To 50' Senate Votes To Pass ACA Repeal about 3 hours ago

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Wednesday said he doesn't know how Republicans will...

Citing 'The Internet,' GOP Rep. Says DNC Hack May Have Been 'Inside Job' (VIDEO) about 4 hours ago

Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-TX) on Wednesday morning discarded the U.S. intelligence community's assessment that...

Reports: Trump Told Duterte US Has Two Nuclear Subs Near Korean Peninsula about 5 hours ago

President Donald Trump in April told Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte that the United States has...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.