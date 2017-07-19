TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Trump Opens Voter Fraud Panel Warning Of ‘Very Large Numbers … In Certain States’

PIN-IT
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published July 19, 2017 12:38 pm
Views

President Trump opened the first in-person meeting of his sketchy voter fraud commission by claiming he’s heard concerns about “very large numbers of people in certain states” involved in “voter inconsistencies,” while also suggesting that states that so far haven’t turned over all the voter information the commission has requested had something to hide.

“If any state does not want to share this information, one has to wonder what they’re worried about,” Trump said at his brief appearance at the meeting, which took place at a government building near the White House. “And I ask the Vice President, I ask the commission, what are they worried about? There is something, there always is.”

Trump created the commission after claiming falsely that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election. Trump reiterated on Wednesday his unsubstantiated concerns of massive voter fraud, though he didn’t put a number on it this time.

This issue is very important to me because throughout the campaign, and even after, people would come up to me and express their concerns about voter inconsistencies and irregularities which they saw, in some cases having to do with very large numbers of people in certain states,” he said.

The commission has come under fire for a variety of reasons, from the appointment of officials who’ve pushed for restrictive laws to lead it, to its request that states turn over its voter roll information. A number of states have refused to turn over some or all of the data being requested, due to state laws and broader privacy concerns.

Trump, on Wednesday, suggested their resistance would be overcome: “That information will be forthcoming,” he said.

But a larger concern among election policy experts is that the data will be manipulated to back up Trump’s claims of mass voter fraud and to be used to justify more restrictive laws or voter roll purges.

The commission’s vice chair, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R), proposed to Trump and his transition team legislation to amend the National Voter Registration Act, and the Justice Department has signaled it will be pressuring states to undertake aggressive purges of their rolls.

Even after raising the specter of mass fraud, Trump claimed that the commission will have no preconceived conclusions or goals.

“You will approach this important task with a very open mind and with no conclusions already drawn. You will fairly and objectively follow the facts wherever they may lead,” Trump said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tierney Sneed
Tierney Sneed is a reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked for U.S. News and World Report. She grew up in Florida and attended Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Flake Wishes Muslim Senate Challenger Well After Islamophobic Abuse about 2 hours ago

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) sent well wishes to a potential political challenger on Tuesday...

Kasich: Trump Doesn't Care What The Solution Is On Health Care about 2 hours ago

Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Wednesday, Gov. John Kasich (R-OH), who is one...

US Military Renting Space In Trump Tower For $130,000 Per Month about 2 hours ago

The U.S. military unit in charge of support for President Donald Trump has been...

Rove Says He Wouldn't Have Gone To Meeting With Russian Lawyer about 2 hours ago

Former George W. Bush aide Karl Rove on Monday said he would not have...

Trump Offers Strange Support For O'Care Repeal: 'Dems Scream Death' about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump attempted to give a boost to Republicans' stalled Obamacare repeal effort Wednesday....
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.