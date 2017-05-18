TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Trump Spins Yet Another Narrative Onto Comey Firing

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, May, 18th, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published May 18, 2017 6:25 pm
Views

In his first press conference since a bombshell report dropped alleging that he pressured James Comey to drop the FBI probe into his ousted national security adviser, President Donald Trump on Thursday contradicted his own previously stated rationale—not to mention the various media accounts—surrounding Comey’s firing.

During a joint appearance with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, Trump called the federal investigation into his campaign’s possible ties to Russian officials who interfered in the U.S. election “ridiculous” and made a point of noting he got a “very very strong recommendation” from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein regarding Comey’s termination.

Yet while Trump’s communications staff had pinned the decision to fire Comey on Rosenstein’s recommendation in the days following Comey’s abrupt ouster last week, in an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt two days after Comey’s firing Trump acknowledged that he “was going to fire” the FBI director “regardless of recommendation.”

For his part, Rosenstein, who briefed the full Senate behind closed doors shortly before Trump and Santos held their press conference Thursday, said that he “knew that Comey was going to be removed prior to him writing his memo,” according to the account Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) gave reporters.

Trump also asserted in the joint press conference that Comey’s erroneous Senate testimony earlier this month on the probe into Hillary Clinton’s email server—which the FBI corrected in a letter just half an hour before Comey was fired—was the reason “why the deputy attorney general went out and wrote his very, very strong letter.”

But Attorney General Jeff Sessions had been charged with coming up with reasons to fire Comey, according to the New York Times, which reported that officials in the White House and DOJ began building a case against the former FBI chief the week prior to his ouster.

Comey’s firing prompted anger from congressional Democrats who accused Trump of wanting to quash the investigation into his campaign’s possible collusion with Russia. The New York Times report on Tuesday that revealed Comey documented Trump’s request that the bureau lay off its probe of Michael Flynn brought accusations of obstruction of justice to a fever pitch.

Trump also asserted Thursday that the FBI’s “special reputation” had been damaged with “what happened with respect to the Clinton campaign.” While Rosenstein sharply criticized Comey’s handling of the Clinton email server probe in his memo to Trump, the President himself heaped praise on Comey during the campaign for his actions.

Trump closed his argument against the investigation, which he has called a “hoax,” by declaring that “even my enemies have said there is no collusion.”

The three federal and congressional investigations into that very question belie Trump’s boast.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Report: Trump Official Offered Insurers Quid Pro Quo For O'Care Repeal 14 minutes ago

A top official in the Health and Human Services Department allegedly suggested that if...

Asked If He Interfered With Flynn Probe, Trump Says 'No. No. Next Question' about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Thursday categorically denied pressuring former FBI director James Comey to...

Fox Host Describes Day Ailes Sexual Harassment Allegations Hit The Network (VIDEO) about 2 hours ago

Fox News host Shepard Smith briefly discussed the sexual harassment scandal that led to...

Trump: Naming Special Counsel Is 'Very, Very Negative Thing' For National Unity about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Thursday said the appointment of a special counsel to oversee the...

WATCH LIVE: Trump, Colombian President Hold Joint Presser At 3:45 PM ET about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos are scheduled to hold a...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.