TPM DC In it, but not of it.

White House Appoints Trump DC Hotel Employee As Chief Usher

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump, arrive at the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published June 23, 2017 2:31 pm
Views

The White House announced on Friday afternoon that it has hired a manager at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., to serve as the White House’s chief usher.

Timothy Harleth is the director of rooms at President Donald Trump’s D.C. hotel, and had previously worked in management at other hotels in Washington, D.C. and New York.

“I am so pleased that Timothy will be joining our team,” First Lady Melania Trump said in a statement announcing Harleth’s hiring. “He was selected because of his impressive work history and management skills. My husband and I know he will be successful in this vital role within the White House.”

As chief usher, Harleth will oversee the staff that runs the White House residence.

The White House confirmed in early May that the chief usher appointed during the Obama administration had left the post. Angella Reid, appointed in 2011, was the first female chief usher and was only the ninth person to serve in the role.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WH Challenges Hollywood To Condemn Depp's Assassination Comments 56 minutes ago

The White House on Friday called on actor Johnny Depp’s colleagues in Hollywood to...

Trump Pokes Fun At VA Chief, Mouths 'You're Fired' Catchphrase (VIDEO) about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump poked a little fun at Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin at...

Sean Spicer: Trump's 'Tapes' Tweet Made Comey 'Tell The Truth' about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Friday denied that President Donald Trump tried...

Heightened Security At Trump's Mar-A-Lago Is Costing Him Customers about 2 hours ago

Though President Donald Trump's businesses are benefitting from his time in the White House...

Conway: People Who Doubted Trump Could Win Interfered In Our Democracy (VIDEO) about 3 hours ago

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway expressed frustration Friday at being asked repeatedly what President Donald...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.