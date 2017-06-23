White House Appoints Trump DC Hotel Employee As Chief Usher

The White House announced on Friday afternoon that it has hired a manager at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., to serve as the White House’s chief usher.

Timothy Harleth is the director of rooms at President Donald Trump’s D.C. hotel, and had previously worked in management at other hotels in Washington, D.C. and New York.

“I am so pleased that Timothy will be joining our team,” First Lady Melania Trump said in a statement announcing Harleth’s hiring. “He was selected because of his impressive work history and management skills. My husband and I know he will be successful in this vital role within the White House.”

As chief usher, Harleth will oversee the staff that runs the White House residence.

The White House confirmed in early May that the chief usher appointed during the Obama administration had left the post. Angella Reid, appointed in 2011, was the first female chief usher and was only the ninth person to serve in the role.