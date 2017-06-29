Trump Holds Campaign Fundraiser At His DC Hotel Without The Press

President Donald Trump on Wednesday night held a fundraiser for his 2020 re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee at his own Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Inside, closed off from the press, Trump raised about $10 million from the event at which tickets were $35,000 a piece, according to an estimate reported by the Associated Press. Reporters were initially told they could cover Trump’s remarks at the fundraiser, but the President’s team reversed on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately there was some confusion with the (Republican National Committee) and due to the logistical challenges bringing in the press at this late moment is not going to be possible,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Wednesday.

Trump used his speech at the fundraiser to blast CNN and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), according to a Politico report. Trump also touted Republicans’ recent victories in congressional special elections, two people who attended the event told Politico.

Outside the Trump hotel where the fundraiser were held, about 60 protesters gathered holding signs and shouting, per Politico. The demonstrators arrived before Trump’s speech and shouted phrases like “Your mother would be ashamed!” and “Get a better suit,” according to New York Magazine.