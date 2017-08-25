TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Trump Mulls Stripping Legal Status From 800,000 Young Immigrants

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Tuesday, Aug.22, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/FR157181 AP
By Published August 25, 2017 10:10 am
Views

President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” killing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, according to multiple reports. The exact timing remains uncertain, though immigration advocates are treating a decision as potentially imminent, perhaps as early as Friday.

DACA has since 2012 extended legal status and work permits to more than 800,000 immigrants who were brought to the United States as children. Ending the program would make this population, known as the DREAMers, vulnerable to deportation.

The Department of Homeland Security—which currently has no secretary at the helm and no one nominated to fill the post—announced Thursday that is “reviewing” the status of the DACA program as Texas and nearly a dozen other Republican-controlled states threaten to sue the administration over its legality.

During his bid for president and since taking office, Trump has been all over the map on DACA. He vowed last year to kill the program on his first day in office, but not only did that not happen, his administration has granted and renewed tens of thousands of work permits for DACA-eligible immigrants.

“We’re going to show great heart,” he pledged in February, calling the DACA recipients “absolutely incredible kids.”

But spurred by a virulent immigration hardliner attorney general and several White House aides with nationalist views, the president may soon decide to strip these “incredible kids” of their legal status and work permits.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alice Ollstein
Alice Ollstein is a reporter at Talking Points Memo, covering national politics. She graduated from Oberlin College in 2010 and has been reporting in DC ever since, covering the Supreme Court, Congress and national elections for TV, radio, print, and online outlets. Her work has aired on Free Speech Radio News, All Things Considered, Channel News Asia, and Telesur, and her writing has been published by The Atlantic, La Opinión, and The Hill Rag. She was elected in 2016 as an at-large board member of the DC Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Alice grew up in Santa Monica, California and began working for local newspapers in her early teens.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Mnuchin Under Fire For Possibly Using Government Plane To Watch Eclipse about 2 hours ago

The watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) is seeking records...

Clapper Wrote ‘Almost Identical’ ‘Beautiful Letter’ To Trump And Clinton about 3 hours ago

After former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper called President Donald Trump’s speech during...

Cohn: White House 'Must Do Better' In Condemning White Nationalists about 3 hours ago

Gary Cohn, who leads the White House's National Economic Council, finally spoke out publicly...

White House Rapid Response Director Leaves Trump's Administration about 15 hours ago

The White House's rapid response director left his job on Monday, the latest in...

Dem Sen. Rips Trump Policy: When I Was Shot Down, 'I Didn't Care' Who Helped about 16 hours ago

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) on Thursday harshly criticized President Donald Trump's announced ban on letting...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.