TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Report Reveals Trump Camp Had Contact With Russia At Least 18 Times

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published May 18, 2017 10:12 am
Views

Reuters reported Thursday morning that Trump’s campaign had at least 18 calls, e-mails, and text message exchanges with Russian officials and people connected to the Kremlin during the final months of the 2016 campaign—contacts they did not previously disclose.

Six of those conversations—which are now under scrutiny from the FBI and the four congressional committees investigating the Trump-Russia morass—were reportedly with Sergei Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the United States.

Trump national security adviser Mike Flynn resigned in February after it came to light that he had lied about a December meeting with Kislyak in which he discussed lifting U.S. sanctions on Russia. Flynn’s records of this meeting have since been subpoenaed by the Senate Intelligence Committee.

These newly revealed conversations happened between April and November of 2016, at the same time the world was learning of Russian efforts to intervene in the U.S. election on Donald Trump’s behalf. The unnamed U.S. government officials who described these contacts to Reuters said, however, that they saw no evidence of wrongdoing or collusion.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alice Ollstein
Alice Ollstein is a reporter at Talking Points Memo, covering national politics. She graduated from Oberlin College in 2010 and has been reporting in DC ever since, covering the Supreme Court, Congress and national elections for TV, radio, print, and online outlets. Her work has aired on Free Speech Radio News, All Things Considered, Channel News Asia, and Telesur, and her writing has been published by The Atlantic, La Opinión, and The Hill Rag. She was elected in 2016 as an at-large board member of the DC Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Alice grew up in Santa Monica, California and began working for local newspapers in her early teens.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Back On Twitter, Trump Throws Tantrum Over DOJ Appointing Special Counsel 58 minutes ago

In two tweets Thursday morning, President Donald Trump dispelled with the notion that he...

Ex-Fox News Honcho Roger Ailes Dead At 77 about 1 hours ago

Fox News reported Thursday morning that its founder, Roger Ailes, has died at the...

Trump: Special Counsel Will Prove My Team Didn't Collude With Russia about 15 hours ago

President Donald Trump responded Wednesday to the appointment of a special counsel to head the...

WaPo: House GOP Leader On Tape In 2016 Saying 'I Think Putin Pays' Trump about 15 hours ago

The second-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives said in a recorded conversation last summer...

CNN Reporter Says State Department Staffer Demanded She Name Sources about 16 hours ago

CNN reporter Michelle Kosinski on Wednesday alleged that a State Department communications adviser demanded that...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.